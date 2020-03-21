BayCare Hospitals visitation closed in reaction to COVID-19

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Overall health System is closing affected individual visitation inside of its medical center keep patients, group users, medical professionals and the community safe.

BayCare verified the variations just take influence on Saturday.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 520 overall conditions of coronavirus, including 474 Florida people and 46 non-Florida people

Most public beach locations in Tampa Bay area to shut down

Florida colleges will remain closed by means of at least April 15, districts becoming asked to be well prepared to potentially prolong educational calendars as a result of June 30

Condition universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual courses for remainder of semester

Readers will only be permitted into amenities in specified, distinct scenarios.

The couple visitors allowed into hospitals will be screened for indicators and signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

These deemed a hazard will be limited from coming into the facility and may well be referred to an Crisis Section.

Readers may nonetheless be allowed in these instances:

Inpatient

– Labor and supply, publish-partum, pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Motor vehicle Device

– Stop of life predicaments

– Behavioral Wellness Unit

– Waiting room only

– Ready area only when accompanying a affected person getting sedation.

Clients who are presumptive or confirmed good COVID-19 patients will not be in a position to obtain readers.

