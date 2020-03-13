BayCare Wellness Process to restrict medical center client visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Quality Getty Impression for WFLA USE ONLY
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the range of constructive COVID-19 conditions in Florida proceeds to increase, BayCare Health and fitness Process is now employing customer restrictions at its hospitals across Tampa Bay.
Beginning Friday, March 13, BayCare amenities will begin screening people for signals and signs of coronavirus to support suppress the spread of the illness to patients, group associates, physicians and the group.
“To defend the well being and wellbeing of all we provide, we feel it is prudent to get this stage at this time,” stated Dr. Nishant Anand, BayCare’s chief health care officer.
Those people website visitors who are deemed a risk will be limited from getting into the medical center and might be referred to an crisis office.
BayCare is also proscribing all small children below the age of 18 from traveling to current clinic individuals.
Under is a record of nearby BayCare amenities with the visitation constraints:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- St. Joseph’s Children’s Clinic, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Clinic, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
- St. Joseph’s Women’s Clinic, Tampa
- South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant Metropolis
PASCO COUNTY
- Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey
PINELLAS COUNTY
- Bardmoor Unexpected emergency Centre, Largo
- BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
- Mease Countryside Clinic, Basic safety Harbor
- Mease Dunedin Clinic
- Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
- St. Anthony’s Medical center, St. Petersburg
POLK COUNTY
- Bartow Regional Medical Centre
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Winter Haven Women’s Healthcare facility
For additional information, visit www.BayCare.org.
