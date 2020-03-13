BayCare Wellness Process to restrict medical center client visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Quality Getty Impression for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the range of constructive COVID-19 conditions in Florida proceeds to increase, BayCare Health and fitness Process is now employing customer restrictions at its hospitals across Tampa Bay.

Beginning Friday, March 13, BayCare amenities will begin screening people for signals and signs of coronavirus to support suppress the spread of the illness to patients, group associates, physicians and the group.

“To defend the well being and wellbeing of all we provide, we feel it is prudent to get this stage at this time,” stated Dr. Nishant Anand, BayCare’s chief health care officer.

Those people website visitors who are deemed a risk will be limited from getting into the medical center and might be referred to an crisis office.

BayCare is also proscribing all small children below the age of 18 from traveling to current clinic individuals.

Under is a record of nearby BayCare amenities with the visitation constraints:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

St. Joseph’s Children’s Clinic, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Clinic, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview

St. Joseph’s Women’s Clinic, Tampa

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant Metropolis

PASCO COUNTY

Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

PINELLAS COUNTY

Bardmoor Unexpected emergency Centre, Largo

BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin

Mease Countryside Clinic, Basic safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Clinic

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

St. Anthony’s Medical center, St. Petersburg

POLK COUNTY

Bartow Regional Medical Centre

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women’s Healthcare facility

For additional information, visit www.BayCare.org.

Newest Stories: