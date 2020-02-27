[bayer-aims-for-7%-nine.six%-revenue-growth-in-2020]



FILE Photo: A bridge is embellished with the symbol of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Picture

February 27, 2020

By Ludwig Burger

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) – Bayer said on Thursday it was concentrating on expansion in modified core profit of seven% to nine.six% this year, pushed by profits of agriculture solutions and prescription drugs, with only the higher finish of that vary meeting industry projections.

Bayer, which is battling costly lawsuits in excess of statements its glyphosate-based mostly weedkillers cause most cancers, laid out a target for earnings before curiosity, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted for distinctive merchandise and currency swings to reach 12.three-12.6 billion euros ($13.4-$13.seven billion), up from 11.five billion euros in 2019.

Analysts experienced predicted 12.six billion euros, when measured by a consensus posted on the company’s site, or about 12.5 billion according to Refinitiv info.

Bayer mentioned that its forecast did not nevertheless contain any effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

In buying and selling before the 0800 GMT stock marketplace open, Bayer shares were indicated two.seven% reduce, slightly underperforming the two.three% decrease in Germany’s bluechip index DAX <.GDAXI>.

Bayer reported the boost in the variety of plaintiffs blaming the company’s glyphosate-based weedkillers for their most cancers experienced slowed somewhat, reaching 48,600 as of Feb. six. In Oct 2019, the whole experienced more than doubled to 42,700 in just a few months.

Bayer said it was continuing talks to “explore whether a settlement could be attained on affordable conditions that would be structured in a way that would bring this overall sequence of litigations to a fair conclusion”.

The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 26.4% to 2.48 billion euros, as predicted by analysts.

Chairman Werner Wenning, who strongly supported Chief Executive Werner Baumann’s pursuit of Monsanto, on Wednesday said he would step down, turning up the warmth on CEO Baumann to solve the authorized complications.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger editing by Thomas Seythal and Jane Merriman)