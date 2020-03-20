Bayer donates 3 million chloroquine tablets to fight coronavirus

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG on Thursday made a donation of 3 million tablets of the Resochin drug against malaria in the United States amid testimonies that it could treat people with the Chinese deadly coronavirus.

Resochin, which is made from chloroquine phosphate, is currently not approved for consumption in the United States, although the company works with federal public health agencies to obtain authorization for its use nationwide.

“Resochin, a product discovered by Bayer in 1934 and intended for the prevention and treatment of malaria, also appears to have broad-spectrum antiviral properties and effects on the body’s immune response. New data from preclinical clinical research and China’s initial, but limited, evolution shows the potential for Resochin use in treating patients with COVID-19 infection, “Bayer said in a statement. “In recent days, Bayer has been in talks with the White House, HHS, CDC and the FDA, offering any assistance we can provide with a focus on Resochin’s donation to assist in government efforts to fight the virus.”

“Bayer is grateful to the Trump administration for the speedy move forward to allow this donation and will continue to work closely with the administration to support its efforts in fighting COVID-19,” the statement concludes.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump promoted the use of chloroquine to treat patients who have been contacted with coronavirus.

“We will not be able to make the drug available almost immediately,” the president told reporters in a White House press release on Thursday.

“The good part is, it’s been a long time, so we know that if things don’t go as planned, they aren’t going to kill anyone.”

President Trump also called on Remdesivir, a Gilead-manufactured antiviral drug as a potential drug treatment for the deadly disease. The antiviral drug has shown “very encouraging results very early” during the tests, the president said.

“I think it will be very promising. It could be a game change,” he added “And maybe not. Based on what I see, it could be a game change. They are very powerful.”

As the White House director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn stated that his agency is making fast progress in using chloroquine through clinical trial trials to treat the virus.