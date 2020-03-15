Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz sets massive rate tag for Manchester United and Liverpool transfer focus on Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz insists Kai Havertz will be marketed for much more than £90million.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been closely connected with a summer move for the 20-calendar year-old Germany midfielder.

Kai Havertz is a goalscoring midfielder

Havertz, who has scored 10 ambitions and registered 7 assists in all competitions this year, is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising abilities.

And Bosz is resigned to dropping his star male.

He told Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad: “Kai is 20 many years outdated, but this is already his fourth year in the Bundesliga.

“That states a lot. Absolutely everyone in Germany sees him as a kid prodigy. He is from Aachen, has been here considering that he was eight. Nice boy to operate with. Clever. He also plays the piano.

“We offered his buddy, Julian Brandt, to Borussia Dortmund last summer season. Havertz out of the blue turned even much more of an eye-catcher.

“A whole lot arrived to him prior to the wintertime split. We lost the derby at Koln and a few days later on also at residence to Hertha Berlin.

Peter Bosz is anticipating to get rid of Kai Havertz to a person of Europe’s best clubs

“He can’t be held on to future summer. That will be a transfer of €100million (£90million). What am I indicating? Additional than €100million (£90million)!”

Very last November, Havertz admitted he was ‘confident’ of flourishing in the Leading League.

When questioned if he would contemplate relocating to England or Spain, Havertz advised Marca: “I consider I have picked up adequate worldwide working experience at Leverkusen.

“I know the rhythm of these global matches and I’m self-assured that I can go overseas at any moment and engage in at clubs outside of Germany.

“For the minute, I want to have a superior season. Later on, we’ll see.”