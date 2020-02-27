[bayer-targets-9.six%-obtain-in-2020-adjusted-ebitda]



February 27, 2020

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) – Germany’s Bayer claimed on Thursday it was focusing on development in adjusted main profit of up to 9.6% this year, pushed by gross sales of agriculture solutions and prescribed drugs.

Bayer, which is battling high-priced lawsuits more than claims its glyphosate-based mostly weedkillers cause cancer, laid out a objective for earnings prior to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) modified for particular goods and forex swings to access 12.3-12.six billion euros ($13.4-$13.seven billion), up from 11.5 billion euros in 2019.

Fourth-quarter modified EBITDA for the group rose 26.4% to two.48 billion euros, as expected by analysts, in accordance to a consensus posted on the company’s website.

The variety of plaintiffs blaming the company’s glyphosate-based mostly weedkillers for their most cancers rose to 48,600 as of Feb. six, up from 42,700 in Oct 2019, the group included.

