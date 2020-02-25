bayern-munich-admirers-show-up-to-storm-barriers-at-chelsea-amid-reports-of-police-arrests-prior-to-champions-league-clash

Bayern Munich enthusiasts have been filmed showing to storm the obstacles at Stamford Bridge forward of the Champions League clash with Chelsea.

A movie confirmed safety staff battling to handle the absent fans, who were reportedly making an attempt to steer clear of becoming searched upon entry.

Pictures exhibit a weighty law enforcement presence, with officers wielding batons in an effort and hard work to have supporters.

It is understood the documented hassle was also caused by supporters who showed up devoid of tickets and experimented with to achieve entry.

German publication Bild experiences that a ‘massive police procedure was in procedure, whilst the Athletic promises that various arrests have been made.

A single witness mentioned: “Heavy stability for the travelling Bayern Munich admirers at Stamford Bridge tonight.

“Just noticed a few looking for health care attention, a single who’d dropped a shoe and stewards calling for the ejection of everyone who appeared drunk. All tickets getting checked just before the gates.”

Bayern are in London for their past-16 Champions League clash from Chelsea, in a repeat of the 2012 ultimate.