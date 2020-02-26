bayern-munich-ahead-thomas-muller-accidentally-elbows-champions-league-mascot-in-the-confront-before-destroying-chelsea

Thomas Muller at the time once more improved his standing as a person of the most harmful and crafty footballers in the earth with his commanding display screen versus Chelsea.

But the Bayern Munich ahead failed to discover the room he usually thrives in prior to the sport when he unintentionally elbowed a mascot in the experience in the tunnel.

Serge Gnabry fired two ambitions in 4 minutes to give Chelsea a Champions League mountain to climb as Bayern stung the 10-person Blues 3- at Stamford Bridge.

BT Sport Thomas Muller accidentally elbowed the young mascot in the tunnel

Previous Arsenal youngster Gnabry and arch finisher Robert Lewandowski twice punished Chelsea with fatal just one-two combinations to secure a in depth gain in west London.

Chelsea’s depressing night time was compounded by a crimson card for Marcos Alonso, who was dismissed immediately after a Video clip Assistant Referee evaluate ruled he had whacked Lewandowski in the deal with.

Substantially of Bayern’s good function came from the marketplace and intelligence of Muller advert the 30-yr-aged used all his guile and practical experience to pull Frank Lampard’s younger facet apart in west London.

It was not the start out to the evening Muller was hoping for as he unintentionally chinned the young mascot prior to the game, but he quickly created amends for his clanger.

AFP or licensors Serge Gnabry was at it once more in London

The World Cup winner uncovered he could well have been a Manchester United player in the create-up to the recreation, with Chelsea and the young mascot absolutely happy he did not just take the possibility to transfer to the Premier League in 2015.

“Things have been critical when Louis van Gaal came in [in 2015], for all sides included,” Muller told The Athletic .

“I could envision heading to Male United then. But the club mentioned: ‘We want you to stay’. I wasn’t out of contract, which is why I it was fairly very clear-lower in the close. But it was not just a poker recreation.”