Bayern Munich conquer Chelsea ‘on the electric power of whiskey and beer’ – Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi reveals he was boozing with players prior to activity

Jon Bon Jovi – yep, that Jon Bon Jovi – has extremely uncovered Bayern Munich gamers ended up fuelled on ‘whiskey and beer’ when they smashed Chelsea 3- in the Champions League on Tuesday night time.

On Wednesday, talkSPORT had been treated to a really distinctive studio go to from the American rock icon, who is in London to history a new solitary in the support of the Invictus Online games.

Bon Jovi is a huge sports activities supporter, and lover of NFL giants New England Patriots, and he experienced some surprise insider gossip for us about Chelsea’s hiding at Stamford Bridge, as Frank Lampard’s gentlemen gave soccer a terrible name.

The rock and roll corridor of famer unveiled he shared a resort with the Bayern Munich players this week in advance of their Champions League clash from the Blues.

And what he saw maybe reveals just how extraordinary their victory was, and also just how undesirable Chelsea were towards the German giants…

The Dwelling on a Prayer hit-maker explained on the Sports Breakfast: “I was minding my personal organization in the bar and the team were being in there the night time prior to past.

“How on the energy of whiskey and beer they overpowered Chelsea last night time, doesn’t say substantially for Chelsea’s consuming routines, I picture.

“The Bayern guys have been absolutely sipping whiskey and obtaining a good ol’ time, and then they went and shellacked Chelsea!

“And now I’m going to get everyone in issues!”

And even though he was clearly joking with how much he drank with the Bayern players, they all sounded like they took a leaf out of Ray Parlour’s book…

