bayern-munich-followers-mock-chelsea-with-‘football’s-coming-home’-chant-all-through-champions-league-rout-at-stamford-bridge

Bayern Munich followers were being properly and truly rubbing salt into the wounds in the course of their team’s 3- victory more than Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry struck twice and Lewandowski added a 3rd as the German champions outplayed the Blues and put one particular foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Getty Photographs – Getty Chelsea ended up humbled by Bayern

And supporters in the absent stop resolved to twist the knife by chanting ‘Football’s Coming Home’ as they dominated in London.

The travelling followers could be read breaking into their individual version of ‘Three Lions’, which England have adopted as their unofficial soccer anthem.

The Baddiel and Skinner tune was designed popular in the course of Euro 1996, which the Three Lions were being dumped out of by eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate famously skipped the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout – and the song has been made use of by taunting German supporters at any time due to the fact.

AFP or licensors Gnabry was at it all over again in London

Nonetheless, it wasn’t all very well-mannered fun amongst the absent supporters in west London.

A video clip confirmed stability staff struggling to handle the away fans ahead of the clash, who reportedly tried using to storm the obstacles.

Pics clearly show a large police existence, with officers wielding batons in an work to have supporters.

It is recognized the documented difficulties was also induced by admirers who confirmed up without tickets and tried using to get entry.

German publication Bild reports that a ‘massive police procedure was in system, even though the Athletic claims that a number of arrests have been created.