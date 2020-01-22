Bayern Munich loan Real Madrid defender Odriozola | Sports

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola in action against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on September 25, 2019. – Reuters pic

BERLIN, January 22 – Bayern Munich have loaned Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed today.

The 24-year-old Spanish international will strengthen FC Bayern’s defense, which is barely covered with central defenders Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez, who are out of action due to knee injuries.

“We have decided to meet our head coach Hansi Flick’s wish for reinforcement in the defense, and together we have chosen Alvaro Odriozola,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

“We are very happy about his signature and would like to thank those responsible for Real Madrid for the very friendly and cooperative discussions.”

The move helps both parties, as Odriozola, who was signed by Real Sociedad in 2018 for EUR 35 million (RM157.7 million), fought for the season in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred as the right-back.

Born in Basque, Odriozola, who won four caps for Spain, was knocked out in a 0-1 defeat in Mallorca in mid-October and has not played in the league since. – AFP