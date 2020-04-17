Bayern Munich step up Sane pursuit, Liverpool ‘in talks’ to indicator Inter ace, Coutinho latest

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
38
Arsenal plotting swoop for Jesse Lingard, Chelsea tracking Philippe Coutinho following Jadon Sancho snub, Manchester United targeting Ajax ace

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the hottest transfer news and football gossip from Friday’s papers and online…

True Madrid are in ‘pole position’ to signal Borussia Dortmund feeling Erling Haaland this summer months. The Norwegian striker sealed a mid-period £20million transfer to the Bundesliga in January and has strike the floor jogging with 12 plans in his opening 11 matches. Nonetheless, the German club are considering cashing in on the striker thanks to the economical devastation of the coronavirus – Full Tale Here

Mauricio Pochettino has been questioned by Tottenham to take a spend slash to the staggering wages he is still paid by the north Londonders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Argentine was sacked by Spurs very last November following a five-and-a-half year spell as coach, with Jose Mourinho rapidly changing him in the White Hart Lane dugout – Whole Story Listed here

Manchester United are the frontrunners to signal Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham in a offer truly worth an first £35m. The youngster, who has been likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for his type of engage in, is also getting chased by Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. (Sunlight)

James Rodriguez’s agent has contacted Manchester United in excess of a possible shift in the summer months. The 28-calendar year-old has been deemed surplus to prerequisites by Authentic Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who is not in his lengthy-term options at the Bernabeu. (Activity through Metro)