bayern-munich-suffer-blow-with-robert-lewandowski-ruled-out-of-champions-league-second-leg-in-opposition-to-chelsea-owing-to-leg-injury

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been dominated out of the second leg of their Champions League clash with Chelsea due to a leg damage.

The Poland striker was at the centre of everything fantastic for the German champions as they set just one foot in the quarter-finals with a three- victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Getty Pictures – Getty Lewandowski will be a massive skip for Bayern

He set up Serge Gnabry 2 times right before introducing a 3rd, but it has now emerged that he fractured the tibia around his left knee joint for the duration of the match.

The injuries is very likely to rule him out for at the very least four months, meaning he’ll miss the following six video games, together with the pay a visit to of Chelsea to the Allianz Arena as the Blues try to pull off a wonder.

Jon Bon Jovi on consuming whisky and beer with Bayern Munich – just before they ‘shellacked’ Chelsea

Bayern’s 3-objective guide should render him surplus to specifications, nonetheless he will be sorely missed in the Bundesliga, with the German champions locked in a gripping title race with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski, 31, has fired Bayern to the top of the table with 25 goals in 23 matches, despite the fact that Leipzig are lurking just a single position at the rear of must the leaders slip up.