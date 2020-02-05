Bayern winger Perisic suffers from ankle fracture Sports

Ivan Perisic of FC Bayern Munich reacts during a game with Schalke 04 in the Allianz Arena, Munich, on January 25, 2020. – Reuters picture

BERLIN, February 5 – FC Bayern Munich, who host RB Leipzig in a tight Bundesliga showdown on Sunday, will have to do without Ivan Perisic for the foreseeable future after the Croatian winger broke his ankle in training.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury yesterday and has been out of action for at least a month before he can begin rehabilitation.

“The bone has to be screwed together, that is, four weeks until it heals, followed by rehabilitation training,” confirmed Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who found the injury a shock.

According to the German daily Bild, Perisic was injured in a duel with right-back Alvaro Odriozola, a newcomer loaned by Real Madrid.

The news is a blow for the league leaders, who receive Hoffenheim in the third round of the German Cup today.

Next weekend they will meet Leipzig in the Allianz Arena, which is only one point ahead of second place in the table.

Perisic can appear as both a winger and a striker. This is particularly advantageous for Robert Lewandowski, who has already played half of all Bayern league games this season.

He scored a goal and scored one more time in his team’s 4-0 win against Hertha Berlin two weeks ago.

“He was in very good shape and did a great job in terms of his dynamism and experience,” added Flick.

There is some good news regarding the injury situation: France defender Lucas Hernandez faces Hoffenheim after three months with an ankle injury.

Flick said Kingsley Coman, who had been injured at the knee since his 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Champions League last December, could be in the squad to play against Leipzig.

The Bavarian giants play Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League and chase an eighth consecutive title in the Bundesliga. – AFP