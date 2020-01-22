Baylee’s Bill aims to honor the woman who was killed at the intersection of Highway 30

(KWWL) – A tragedy occurred in late November when Baylee Hess was killed in a car accident on Highway 30 and 21st Avenue in Benton County.

Hess’ sister, Jade Ewoldt, posted on Facebook and announced the family’s efforts to make this crossing safer.

“The bill provides that all paved county roads outside of the city limits that cross a state or US highway at 90 km / h must show rumble,” said Ewoldt in a post.

The bill is currently titled HF 2004, sponsored by Iowa representatives Dean Fisher, Tom Gerhold and Cecil Dolecheck. It has currently been referred to a subcommittee. Ewoldt says if the bill for a full house vote goes down, it’s called “Baylee’s bill.”

Ewoldt says she and her family will attend a Benton County Supervisors meeting on January 28 to request support for the Benton County intersection.

