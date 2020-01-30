Baylee’s draft law pushes through the subcommittee to get one step closer to the law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – A draft law in honor of the late sister of an Eastern Iowa family, Baylee Hess, has passed through a legislative sub-body and is now a step towards the completion of the law.

The bill called HF 2004, also known as “Baylee’s Bill”, would require streets outside the city limits with a top speed of 90 km / h that intersect with state or US highways to have rumble strips to warn drivers.

The bill required the support of at least two government officials to be reviewed by a full committee.

According to the family, the bill was fully supported in the subcommittee by Ann Meyer, Dan Huseman and the Kenyan judge.

Once the invoice has been reviewed by a full committee, the committee may send the invoice, send the invoice with a change, transfer the invoice to another committee for investigation, postpone the invoice indefinitely, or send the invoice to Basis for discussion without recommendation, “said the Legislative Service Agency.

One of Baylee Hess’ sisters, Jade Ewoldt, who supported the draft law said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone for your letters! The letter from your state officials and senators has really made a difference!”

