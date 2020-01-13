Baylor star defensive lineman James Lynch explains for the 2020 NFL Draft

January 13 (UPI) – James Lynch, Baylor’s outstanding defender, will forego his senior season and join the 2020 NFL draft.

Lynch, who was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019 season, announced this on social media on Monday.

“Choosing Baylor was the best decision of my life,” Lynch wrote on Twitter. “Completing an apprenticeship and playing football at this great university is certainly one of my greatest blessings. My brothers and I have made Baylor football whole-heartedly the hardest, most competitive and hardest working team in the country.

“After praying a lot and discussing my future with my family and coaches, I decided it was time to pursue my next dream, which is in the National Football League. Thank you to my family, friends and Baylor family for all of you I wouldn’t be here today if you weren’t here. I will bleed green and gold forever. “

Lynch led the Big 12 in Sacks with 13.5 and took second place in the conference in Tackles for Loss (19.5). The junior defender mainly positioned himself at the end of the defensive on the defensive of the bears and was part of a Baylor defense that allowed the fewest points per competition (19.8) in the Big 12.

The 6-foot-4,295-pound Lynch was a member of the former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule’s first recruitment class at the school. The bears went from a 1-11 record in 2017 to an 11-3 mark this season.