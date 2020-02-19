[Baylor’s Kim Mulkey wins 600 periods quicker than any coach – Up Information Facts Dallas / Fort Worth]

%MINIFYHTML85373fb4139a031e11930bb34be535ac11%

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kim Mulkey of Baylor grew to become the fastest men’s or women’s Division I mentor with 600 wins, achieving the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 factors to raise No. 2 Woman Bears to a 77-62 victory above Texas Tech on Tuesday evening.

Baylor Lady Bears tweeted a video of the costume celebration immediately after the recreation.

The Woman Bears (24-one, 13- Major 12) broke a draw by scoring the very first 7 points of the past quarter. They prolonged a pair of Massive 12 data with their 54th consecutive victory in the league and the 43rd consecutive street victory in the conference.

Mulkey acquired his 600th victory in his 700th recreation, 4 games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men. Mulkey, in his twentieth period, won his 3rd countrywide championship very last time. Rupp won 4 titles and 876 game titles from 1930-72.

UConn women’s mentor Geno Auriemma has won 11 countrywide championships and 1,083 games in her 35 a long time with the Huskies. His 600th victory arrived in his 716th recreation in 2006.

Mulkey previous 7 days grew to become a finalist in the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame mentor group for the 2nd time in three decades. There are eight finalists for the 2020 class, which will be announced on April four.

Te’a Cooper hit a triple to start the last quarter, putting Baylor ahead 55-52. Landrum followed with a few of baskets when the Girl Bears defeat Texas Tech 25-10 in fourth area for their 17th straight victory.

Brittany Brewer experienced 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Girl Raiders (15-nine, four-nine), who have the closest margin of defeat towards the Woman Bears on the Large 12 participate in, a 87-79 decline at Waco in January.

Lauren Cox and Nalyssa Smith scored 13 details each, Queen Egbo added 12 and Cooper experienced 11 details and 7 assists when Baylor conquer Texas Tech for the 22nd time in a row.

Significant Desk

Texas Tech: The Woman Raiders would look deserving of a put in the NCAA Event centered on giving the Girl Bears two of their hardest exams. But Texas Tech has not translated it for most of the relaxation of the Major 12 calendar. With only 4 wins in the league, the Woman Raiders may perhaps have to get the remaining five online games of the typical season to get a chance at the NCAA.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have been methodical in having manage in the fourth quarter soon after slipping powering by a few in the 3rd. After the quick 7- race to start off the fourth, the gain was under no circumstances less than five. With the lengthy profitable streak from Tech, Baylor has matched the series among universities with 47 players.

Right until Up coming TIME

Texas Tech: in the condition of Iowa on Sunday.

Baylor: Oklahoma at home on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2020 Up Information Details Broadcasting Inc. All legal rights reserved. Involved Press contributed to this report).