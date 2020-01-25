BayStars unveils Keita Sano as the team’s new captain

YOKOHAMA – Keita Sano modeled the new visitor uniform of the Yokohama BayStar on a slightly windy Saturday evening at Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama. While all BayStars will wear the new “Yokohama Blue” threads this year, Sano will have an extra touch that the others won’t have.

A captain’s “C”

The 25-year-old outfielder was exposed as the new captain of the team and took over the role of MLB-bound Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

“There was a BayStars baseball style that Tsutsugo-san established here that I don’t want to change,” said Sano.

Sano said that he had never served as captain, but he was honored when BayStars manager Alex Ramirez informed him of the decision. Born in Okayama, he is in his fourth year with the team and ends his best season after beating .295 with five home runs in 89 games in 2019.

He tries to fill in some big shoes as Tsutsugo has grown not only to be one of the best franchise players of all time, but also one of the city’s most popular sons during his time in Yokohama.

“Tsutsugo has served as captain so far and has had really good results, and he is also an amazing person,” said Sano. “I want to build a happy team while building on the good culture that Tsutsugo has left behind.”

Ramirez supports the young player to achieve this goal.

“I didn’t make him captain of the team because I like him,” said Ramirez. “I think he’s a good player. I didn’t just want to give it to him. I think he deserved it in those three years. He gets better and better and better every year.”

Sano was used somewhat sparingly in his first three seasons. He has only played in 130 games, 89 of which come last year. He also had only 369 bats. With Tsutsugo, however, Ramirez assumes that Sano will play a lot more, in the left field and in the cleanup role in the lineup.

This is something the Yokohama manager has had in mind for some time now to make him captain.

“Sano basically came into this organization as a daida (pinch hitter),” said Ramirez. “We didn’t really think he could adjust to the outfield. Then he started to play and was pretty good.

“We never thought that Tsutsugo could go. When Tsutsugo decided to fly to the United States, I thought, “Who can be next?”

“Then I started thinking of Sano as the next one. So I started using it in the left box, Yonban (# 4) to prepare him for that moment. This is not a decision I have just made. This is a decision I’ve been thinking about for a long time. “

Tsutsugo will play for the Tampa Bay Rays next season. He trained in Japan as usual and gave some advice to his successor.

“I had the opportunity to speak to him directly,” said Sano. “First of all, he told me things weren’t always going well and told me to be myself.”