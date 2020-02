Image by Tim Clayton/Corbis by using Getty Illustrations or photos

Be a part of us as we discuss a different frantic 7 days at Barca

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, Renato and I discuss the weird report that Barcelona paid out for negative strategies versus its own gamers. We dive into the Eibar match more than the weekend, and preview touring to Napoli for the Champions League.

You can checkout the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more in this article.