bbb-warns-of-political-robocall-scams

(CNN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam targeting those who want to contribute to political campaigns.

The BBB says the scam works like this… You get a robocall supposedly from a campaign asking you to give money, only it’s not a campaign. It’s a scammer.

If you say yes, the call then transfers you to a live person who takes your credit card information. That information can then be used to steal your ID.

The BBB suggests screening your calls and staying away from unsolicited robocalls.

LATEST STORIES: