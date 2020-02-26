bbb-warns-of-political-robocall-scams

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam targeting those who want to contribute to political campaigns.
The BBB says the scam works like this… You get a robocall supposedly from a campaign asking you to give money, only it’s not a campaign. It’s a scammer.
If you say yes, the call then transfers you to a live person who takes your credit card information. That information can then be used to steal your ID.
The BBB suggests screening your calls and staying away from unsolicited robocalls.
