BBB warns of “tax identity theft”

TAMPA, Florida (CNN / WFLA) – It’s tax season and that can mean “fraud” season.

The Better Business Bureau introduces Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

Most people groan about filing their taxes. But for a fraudster, stealing your return can be a chance. All a fraudster needs is your social security number.

Here are some tips for avoiding tax theft:

File early: The best way to avoid tax theft is to file your taxes as early as possible before a fraudster has the chance to use your information.

The best way to avoid tax theft is to file your taxes as early as possible before a fraudster has the chance to use your information. Watch out for red flags: If you receive a written notification of a double return from the IRS, respond immediately. You may also receive an IRS notification stating that you received wages from a place you have never worked in, or other notifications that are not applicable to you. Another big red flag is when you get a notice that you owe additional taxes, get compensation for the refund, or haven’t filed a tax return (IRS) for a year. Contact the IRS if you suspect that a return has been submitted on your behalf.

If you receive a written notification of a double return from the IRS, respond immediately. You may also receive an IRS notification stating that you received wages from a place you have never worked in, or other notifications that are not applicable to you. Another big red flag is when you get a notice that you owe additional taxes, get compensation for the refund, or haven’t filed a tax return (IRS) for a year. Contact the IRS if you suspect that a return has been submitted on your behalf. Protect your social security number: Only issue your SSN if there is a good reason and you are sure who you are giving it to.

Only issue your SSN if there is a good reason and you are sure who you are giving it to. Ask your tax advisor: Make sure your accountant is trustworthy before sharing your personal information.

Make sure your accountant is trustworthy before sharing your personal information. If you are a victim of identity theft, you should request an identity protection PIN (IP PIN): This is a six-digit number that, in addition to your social security number, confirms your identity. Once you have applied, you must provide the IP PIN each year when you submit your federal tax return.

The BBB also says to be aware of the IRS scam. They say that if someone calls you and asks for money right away, you don’t pay.

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week takes place from February 3rd to 7th.

For more informations, Click here.

LAST STORIES: