[bbb-warns-scammers-can-mimic-voices-in-new-scheme]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – The voicemail you think was left by a loved one may have been a big scam, according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB is warning that scammers can now use new voice-cloning software. The tech mimics voices from audio samples.
From there, scammers will create voicemail messages to convince you to send them money.
The nonprofit said the scam may hit businesses first but they don’t expect it to stop there.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
New sensory room at Hunter’s Green Elementary
Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Trending Stories