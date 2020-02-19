[BBB warns scammers can mimic voices in new scheme]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
bbb-warns-scammers-can-mimic-voices-in-new-scheme

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

(CNN) – The voicemail you think was left by a loved one may have been a big scam, according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is warning that scammers can now use new voice-cloning software. The tech mimics voices from audio samples.

From there, scammers will create voicemail messages to convince you to send them money.

The nonprofit said the scam may hit businesses first but they don’t expect it to stop there.

