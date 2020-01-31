BBC asks, “Who will blink first?” Promote Six Nations reporting

With the start of the Six Nations Games 2020 this weekend, the BBC is proud of its joint coverage of the tournament with ITV.

The “Who blinks first?” The campaign aims to capture the unpredictable nature and high pressure of the competition.

All six captains can be seen in the portraits: Owen Farrell (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Johnny Sexton (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Luca Bigi (Italy) and Charles Ollivon (France).

Everyone starts right on the lens and refuses to blink – a tense residue that jumps the pulse for the kick-off this weekend.

The films were shot by Alex Telfer on location in places like Murrayfield in Edinburgh, and along with the TV launch, the campaign will also run on digital outdoor advertising, social media and radio.

James Parry, Marketing Director (BBC Sport and Events), said: “We wanted the films entitled“ Who Blinks First? “Inspire fans for the return of the Six Nations. It was also important to us that the campaign caught the attention of newcomers to rugby. We hope the tracks encourage them to find out for themselves why so many people love the Six Nations Championship. “

James Cross, Creative Director at BBC Creative, added: “We wanted to make films that caught the audience’s attention, and someone who stares at you will definitely do so, along with rousing ideas from rugby fans who love their hearts we hope that this will stimulate the support to capture every nation as well as the excitement of the championship in a way that has never been done before. “