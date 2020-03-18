BBC cancels broadcast of “celebration of Glastonbury,” after the abolition

BBC has announced plans to broadcast a “celebration of Glastonbury” this summer after confirming that the festival in 2020 will no longer go ahead.

In a statement this morning (March 18) Michael and Emily Eavis told the protesters that the storage of the event dedicated to the 50th anniversary, was the only “viable option” due to the ongoing crisis coronavirus.

As supporters and the general music industry is responding to the cancellation, the BBC – that offer extensive coverage of the festival each year – provided some comfort in its plans to deliver a decent farm in our homes no matter.

“We, along with the Avis family, upset that, of course, the festival in Glastonbury can not occur”, – said the press service of Biba.

“We are already looking forward to next year at the” farm stands “and will look at it to ensure that our viewers celebration Glastonbury in June.” You can see the message below.

Update at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/7VGfJJCFE5

– Press service of BBC (@bbcpress) March 18, 2020

Glastonbury 2020 was to be held June 24-28, and Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift response header.

In a statement today Eavis said the cancellation: “It is clear that this is not the course of action that we had hoped to take to our event on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, but after the adoption of this week’s new government action – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – it now our only option. “

2020 th will be “forced down-Year” for Glastonbury Festival, and tickets purchased for this year will be postponed to 2021.

This news comes after both the first complete wave of action was announced last week, which included sympathy Pet Shop Boys, Noel Gallagher and Robyn. At this point, the organizers promised to continue his hope that the crisis will improve virus.