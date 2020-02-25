bbc-to-adapt-sally-rooney’s-‘conversations-with-friends’-for-television-set-collection

The debut novel by Sally Rooney, Conversations with Close friends, has been greenlit for a Tv set adaptation by the BBC.

The sequence will function 12 episodes retelling the tale of Rooney’s hit 2017 ebook, and will be directed by Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson.

Abrahamson will be adapting work by Rooney for the second time, as a tv model of the author’s next novel, Typical People, is because of for launch on BBC A few this Spring.

Conversations with Pals focuses mainly on the friendship amongst two university pupils, Frances and Bobbi, as they establish an rigorous and risky friendship with an older married few.

The television model of Typical Men and women has solid two relative newcomers, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, as Marianne and Connell, two close friends who drop in and out of just about every other’s lives over the many years.

Of the exhibit, Sally Rooney reported: “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s do the job, it’s a specific privilege for me to be doing work together with him on the adaptation of Standard People today.

“I could not be happier with the forged and team we’ve put with each other, and I’m incredibly fired up to view them bringing new existence to the tale onscreen.”