WEST ROXBURY – BC High knew exactly where it wanted to be after losing the Catholic monument three weeks ago.

And for the No. 7 Eagles, who sat on top of the Catholic conference next to the sixth ranked knights.

BC High made that possible Friday night, meaning that CM could not take the title straight as a mix of youth and veteran leadership drove the Eagles to a part of the congress crown for a second consecutive year with a victory of 79-74 over Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium .

Sophomore Mike Loughnane delivered a strong overall performance with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while senior Ozzy Trapilo also served as an important catalyst by registering 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“Being a convention champion is something these children should be proud of,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “Both teams knew what was at stake and I thought the children came on both sides for the occasion. … We were lucky that we fell a few more shots. ”

Behind the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Trapilo, which used its size to stretch countless buckets of paint, BC High (12-3) fought back from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter before the lead swapped hands seven times during the last three minutes of the stanza.

Neither party was able to win the divorce because CM (11-4) junior junior guard Kurtis Henderson, who was silenced in the second and third quarters but still managed to score a 22-point high, reached a 3-pointer to score to 57-all spend less than two minutes in the final frame.

But playing back and forth stopped when the Eagles ran on a 13-3 run to pull away. A deep 3-pointer from Mike Loughnane, followed by a stalk and conversion from Korey Reynolds led to the run, as both, along with Drew Martin, also added successful jumpers to take a 70-60 lead with 2: 41 left.

The knights tried to ride a rally and came in four with a 1:28, but Aidan Carroll registered a clutch back-up and Mike Loughnane hit 6-for-7 from the free-throw line to close it.

Together with Loughnane and Trapilo, Reynolds (12 points), Martin (11 points) and Carroll (10 points) were all delivered to give the Eagles five players in double digits.

“Many of our younger children grew up this year,” said Bill Loughnane. “I don’t think the moment was too big for them, which was nice to see.”

Ta’Quan Williams (20 points) and Jack Wirtanen picked up the deficit for CM with Henderson in early error problems when the duo worked together to score all 23 second quarters of CM’s for a 39-33 halftime score.

The knights also splashed the ball far beyond the bow – CM ended 12-of-33 from the center – but it wasn’t enough to keep the conference throne to themselves, because the balance of BC High in the second half broke it helped the title.

“It definitely means a lot,” Trapilo said. “Last season, ending with a title from the Catholic Conference, it’s fun.”