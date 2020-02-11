BC High overcomes star loss, beats Tewksbury – Boston Herald

During the first period of Monday you could hear Edward T. Barry Ice Rink fall for a few moments.

BC High fans watched nervously while senior star Aidan Carey was helped by teammates from the playing field after a devastating collision with the boards. At that moment someone had to step in his place.

Enter Colman Benson. The senior made up for the absence of his teammate, threw two goals while nipping an assist, because top-grade BC High was a fright of Div. 2 power Tewksbury, 4-3, at UMass Boston.

“It was really scary to lose (Carey),” Benson said afterwards. “We weren’t sure what was going on there for a while, but it looks like he’s doing well. And we knew we had to play for him, fight for him. (All we did) was tonight for him. ‘

When Benson was given an extensive role, he produced almost immediately.

Down 1-0, while time runs out in the opening scan, the senior saw Brian Bulger open for the Tewksbury net and tried to transfer the puck to his teammate. With a bit of luck, the puck then departed from a vast Tewksbury defender and into the net – with exactly one second on the clock. Suddenly BC High (11-3-3) tied the score at 1-all.

Then, just 1:46 in the second, Benson helped set up a series, while he and Declan Joyce managed to get the puck to Max DaSilva in front of the Tewksbury cage door. From there, the second foreman quickly put a past Tewksbury goalkeeper, Patrick Letourneau, and the Eagles jumped ahead, 2-1.

“Leaders,” said BC High coach John Flaherty. “Colman got out. Colman saw the situation, and he saw the need for a leader, and he left. He does that all year round. He may not get much credit on a score sheet, but he does all the little things you need to be successful. Colman Benson is a gritty, grind-it-out hockey player who plays to help a team win. ”

However, there is a reason that Tewksbury (12-4-2) is considered one of the best teams in the Div. 2 grades, and the Redmen responded in the final period.

With 10:11 left in regulation, the Eagles were called for high-sticking, and it didn’t take Tewksbury long to capitalize – about three seconds in fact.

In the subsequent possession of the offensive zone, the Redmen won the faceoff, and Will O’Keefe quickly found a way to tie the score at 2-2, playing 10:08. Sean Lane and Jason Cooke were credited with the assists.

However, as soon as Tewksbury had to connect things with his own power game, BC High had to take back the advantage a few moments later.

After the Redmen worked tirelessly to find an equalizer, they were summoned to 1:03 later to have too many men on the ice.

With 8:23 remaining, the puck jumped off the skate of Colin Norton and through the Tewksbury fold to Michael Dragon. With an open net in front of him, Dragon tried to type in a shot, but lost his balance and pulled Letourneau out of the game. Although Dragon has not received any assistance, he may as well have done so. From there it was easy for Bulger, as he buried a shot to make it 3-2 in favor of BC High.

With 5:56 going, Benson ended his epic performance with a shortened goal, effectively ending the BC High win.

As time went by, Tom Barbati scored his second count for Tewksbury, while he uncorked a rocket that went on the top-shelf horn to achieve the final score of 4-3.

Joyce and Matt Keohane had two assists each for BC High, while Paul Terry added a helper himself.

In addition to Lane and Cook, O’Keefe and Cole Stone had assistance for Tewksbury.

Carey was taken to the hospital because he suffered a series of cuts in his skull and experienced dizziness. Flaherty acknowledged, however, that the senior felt much better after an evaluation. While Carey was being ridden on a stretcher, he raised a thumb while the crowd was applauding.

“He was in a much better shape when he left here,” said Flaherty of Carey. “I think the ambulance is a precaution. But he was coherent, he spoke, he knew what happened to him. And he was beaten up. He has a nice cut in his eye, he has another cut in the side of his head. So he’s a bit confused, but he was cheerful and very alert. So I think it will be okay. ”

BC High is 4-0-1 over the last five games. The Eagles hope to build on their Super Eight this coming weekend when they go to Falmouth for the annual Buddy Ferreira Classic.

“We needed (this),” Flaherty said. “It’s an emotional victory for us. One of your leaders is going down and it is affecting everyone in that dressing room, including me. So you see a child getting hurt so badly, and it’s an emotional effect. So I’m proud of our boys , how they reacted, how they recovered, they overcome adversity and won a hockey game against a very good team. We don’t plan weak games. I don’t care which division you want to join. (Tewksbury is) a very good hockey team They are well coached, and they came in here and played a good hockey game. ”