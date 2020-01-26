BC High scores the score against Catholic Memorial

When BC High lost a heartbreaker to the Catholic monument on January 8, Matt Keohane and his teammates circled their next tilt with the knights on their respective calendars, revenge on their minds.

They completed their mission on Sunday morning. Keohane threw a few goals and had an assist, as the Eagles won a convincing 4-1 win over their arch-rivals on the west side of the city over Edward T. Barry.

“It was huge,” Keohane said of the win. “And it was even bigger because they beat us earlier in the season. So we had to prove something tonight, and we came and did it. “

BC High looked formidable to a fellow Catholic conference juggernaut, and that is simply said. The Eagles (8-3-1) needed only 3:14 in game action to put one on the board during the opening period, when Keohane called for a rebound for the Catholic memorial network. While Dom Walecka tried to get it back, the senior center tapped a shot over the expansive goalkeeper and found the rope to give BC High a 1-0 advantage.

With 1:48 left in the Stanza opening, the knights were called for cross control and BC High was quick to cash. 21 seconds later, junior left winger Colin Norton buried a shot for the Eagles to make it a 2-0 game enter break. Keohane and Michael Dragon were assisted with the assists during the hectic series.

Then Keohane hit again at 2:59 am of the second period, while Norton fed him the puck. The oldest rode back and pulled a rocket out of the slot and found a rope while BC High looked his lead balloon at 3-0.

However, after holding only one shot in the opening period, the Catholic Memorial (6-3-5) started to find a rhythm late in the second. After Gavin Havens won a faceoff, second-year student Tommy Goonan pulled the puck inside and then forced a pulse on the net. The defender did not miss his goal, as the shot went off the top board and the knights cut back to 3-1.

“We just talked about returning to what we were doing,” said BC High coach John Flaherty. “Back to basic. CM. we worked for the pieces of the second period for that, and there was a time when it seemed like we couldn’t get it out of our zone. So thanks for winning faceoffs, sprinting to get pucks. We had to go back to what we did in the first period, and I think you saw that in the third period we could play the way we were. “

With 6:09 left in the ordinance, Brian Bulger sealed things for BC High, launching a shot from the blue line, whistling in the bottom corner of the Catholic Memorial cage to make it 4-1, leaving every crawling fans of doubt may have had to go to bed.

Dragon notched two assists to help the Eagles.

The critical victory only reinforces the BC High case for a Super Eight berth. However, Flaherty is only focused on the following few games. The Eagles can be a Div. 1 tournament place with another win.

“It’s great to consider,” Flaherty said. “It’s great for all the things they talk about in those meetings. But we’re two points away from qualifying. So we have to qualify before we can even qualify for a tournament. But every time you play CM and you win in the column, it is big for the school and big for the community. “

BC High does not have the luxury of taking free nights. The Eagles once again welcome an enemy from the Catholic Conference and perhaps the top team in the state when Xaverian visits UMass-Boston next Wednesday.

“I told everyone that we are not a joke this year,” said Keohane. “I think a lot of people didn’t believe in us this year, and I think it’s huge to come out now and prove that we can beat a top three team.”