[bc-superior-tops-newton-north-at-iaabo-board-27-boys-tournament]

WOBURN — BC Superior wasn’t likely to overthink points when matched up with Newton North for the second time in much less than a 7 days.

This time, BC Significant came out on the profitable facet, declaring a 74-60 get more than the No. 11 Tigers in the Division one championship of the IAABO Board 27 Comcast Typical on Monday at Woburn Higher.

“The first time we played Newton North, they compelled their will on us,” stated BC High mentor Monthly bill Loughnane. “Our issue was let us get a minimal mentally rough, make more challenging cuts, just take it a minor stronger.”

BC Superior (15-four) led wire-to-wire as the Eagles jumped out to a 16-2 1st-quarter guide. But at the rear of Khalil Lofton (17 details), Newton North (15-five) closed to inside of 45-40 with 2: 18 left in the 3rd quarter in advance of BC High went on an 18-2 run that spilled into the ultimate frame to put the video game away.

BC High’s well balanced attack, which placed four players in double figures led by Ozzy Trapilo’s 19 points while Mike Loughnane and Drew Martin every single netted 15 factors and Aidan Carroll chipped in with 12, keyed the tear to avenge very last Thursday’s 62-49 defeat to Newton North.

“It’s nice to have additional solutions out there,” stated mentor Loughnane. “It will make the activity easier for us.”

In the Div. two title recreation of the event, Kyle Rocker poured in a recreation-superior 27 details and Aidan Cammann scored all 10 of his factors in the fourth quarter to raise Andover to a 73-71 get about No. 13 Belmont (16-4).

Preston Jackson-Stephens, Tim Minicozzi and Mac Annus (staff-large 20 details), who mixed for 55 factors, staked the Marauders to a 55-49 direct soon after three quarters prior to Andover (13-seven) constantly fed Cammann down minimal in the and he broke a 66-all deadlock with 1: 52 still left.

Charlie McCarthy then strike four clutch no cost throws in the waning seconds to preserve the gain.

“It’s unquestionably a self esteem builder for us,” reported Andover coach David Fazio. “We’re enjoying our greatest basketball right now.”