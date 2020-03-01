bc-wins-hockey-east,-spoils-bu-celebrating-‘miracle-on-ice’-alums

Boston College ‘Miracle on Ice’ hockey legends Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig, Jack O’Callahan, and Dave Silk were being honored Saturday evening for their element in the 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal victory, raising a banner to the Agganis Arena rafters not prolonged after the 40th anniversary of the acquire.

However, no one explained to traveling to Boston University they ended up intended to roll in excess of. BC’s subsequent 4-1 victory in entrance of a near-packed property of 5,772 cemented outright possession of BC’s 17th Hockey East frequent year title.

“I’m happy of our club. It’s a important accomplishment for us,” reported BC mentor Jerry York.

BC (23-eight-1, 16-six- HE) exhibited good poise amid the psychological air and grabbed a 1- lead at seven: 00. Sensational freshman middle Alex Newhook continued his amazing time by sending absent a backdoor blast devoid of hesitation. The puck beat BU goalie Sam Tucker (25 will save) nearside, offering the Colorado initially-spherical pick 19 objectives, the most for a BC freshman since Colin White had a related volume in 2015-2016. The tally extended Newhook’s factors scoring streak to 10 video games for the duration of which he has posted 10-11-21 totals.

BU’s most effective chance of the stanza arrived with just in excess of a minute to go when sophomore center Jack Sensible of Looking through acquired space in front. BC netminder Spencer Knight (30 will save) held his posture.

The goaltending at both finishes to start out the second was sublime. BU’s Tucker created a clutch sprawling end on Newhook, established up nicely by a weaving Marshall Warren. BC’s Knight adopted with a prevent on a point blast by Cam Crotty just before foiling a mid-air rebound try out by freshman forward Robert Mastrosimone. BU freshman Trevor Zegras experienced a steal but Knight acquired the upper hand.

BC ahead Marc McLaughlin of North Billerica poked the puck absent from BU defenseman Domenick Fensore at the position and was off to the races. His shot was wide but BC kept the puck in the zone. A subsequent prolonged shot by defenseman Connor Moore conquer Tucker involving the wickets at seven: 48.

BC senior captain David Cotton put an exclamation mark on the consequence when he took a small pass and rifled the puck underneath the crossbar at four: 40 of the third for his 15th objective, his 127th vocation stage, elevating him into the leading 50 scorers all-time.

BU (12-12-8, 9-eight-five HE) acquired on the board at the 8: 52 to dangle near at three-1. The enjoy featured a bullet shot by junior defenseman David Farrance, with the puck changing path many thanks to the attempts of senior captain Patrick Curry, who notched his 18th intention. Curry began the season with 20 for his occupation.

BU termed timeout at 17: 24 with both teams skating shorthanded and lifted Tucker to set up a five-on-4 predicament. BC senior Graham McPhee hustled to a unfastened puck, snuck earlier BU wing Patrick Harper and flipped property a backhand at 19: 53 to conclusion matters.

At the very least BU experienced the ‘Miracle on Ice’ fellas to mood the loss.

“It was unbelievable. Those men arrived to our pregame meal and talked. I was in awe. Every little thing that they’ve done for the plan and the state. Individuals are the varieties of men why I required to engage in right here,” stated BU captain Patrick Curry. “It presents you a exclusive feeling to pull on the jersey. Those men were being my heroes.”