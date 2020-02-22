[bcb-promotions-confirm-two-new-shows-in-the-midlands-this-april]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

Kane Baker will after once more obstacle Myron Mills for the English Lightweight Title when the pair lock horns in Birmingham on 10th April.

The duo met in November with Mills just about getting the nod by vast majority conclusion.

It was as near as the determination suggests and, following a Battle of the 12 months contender first time about, the pair are established to do it all once again at the 2nd City Suite, Birmingham, on Superior Friday (10th April).

There is a stacked undercard to give struggle supporters not just a very good Friday but a fantastic Friday.

Newark’s Regis Sugden and Walsall’s Levi Ferguson meet in a Midlands Area Welterweight Eliminator even though undefeated Birmingham pair tremendous welterweight Mussab Abubaker and tremendous bantamweight Matthew ‘Swiggy’ Craddock also element.

Midlands Flyweight Champion, Ijaz ‘Jazzy’ Ahmed, features and Brummie featherweight Ben Edwards debuts.

Completing the card, and all set to aspect on the poster early up coming week is Brandon Jones. The Birmingham mild heavyweight, trained by Brummie Boxing Royalty Wayne Elcock, is, like Edwards, set to make his debut.

Tickets, priced at £35 normal or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For much more facts, contact the boxers, or phone the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261.

Brierley Hill’s Connor Lee Jones and Chasetown’s Luke Jones will battle it out for the vacant Midlands Region Tremendous Featherweight Title at Dudley City Hall on Saturday, 18th April.

The duo will go toe-to-toe for the strap very last held by Josh Bailliee who announced his retirement from boxing lately.

Luke – six-three-1 – will be hoping to avenge his Location Title decline at Featherweight in December 2019. The 26 yr-previous misplaced by a level towards James Beech Jr in a battle of the 12 months contest.

This will be Connor-Lee’s first foray into Championship rounds as he seems to lengthen his unbeaten document to six-.

The undercard functions a host of best drawer expert which include a trio at the prime of their sport in Jason Welborn, Tyler Denny and Danny Ball.

Coseley’s Ryan Corrigan would make his ring return while Dudley’s Ethan Collins debuts alongside fellow Dudley pugilist, Ruben Campbell.

Tickets will be on sale up coming 7 days from the boxers and the BCB Box Office environment 07493 582 261.