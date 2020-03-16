BCCI tells employees to perform from property in wake of coronavirus

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | ANIpix

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has pressured India’s greatest athletics system BCCI to almost shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its staff members currently being recommended to work from home.

It has been learnt that the staff have been questioned to “work from home” with all the cricketing operations previously staying suspended till additional see.

“The BCCI staff members ended up nowadays notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be as excellent as shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been suggested to function from property,” a top source from the Board explained to PTI on the issue of anonymity.

“However, if anyone still wants to occur, they can,” he included.

The BCCI very last Friday postponed the IPL-13 from March 29 to April 15 together with all other domestic tournaments, together with the Irani Cup and the Women’s Challenger Trophy.

India has so far noted 114 positive circumstances with two deaths. The world death toll has crossed 6,000 and the amount of infected is more than 160,000.

In India as properly as throughout the globe, a lot more and more organizations are encouraging their workforce to get the job done from property in these critical situations and no question, the BCCI is also likely the same way.

It has been learnt that the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) has also stopped its different zonal camps even while rehabilitation programmes at the Bengaluru centre was nevertheless on as on Monday.

The IPL franchises have also known as off their pre-match coaching camps with Royal Challengers Bangalore staying the hottest.

“Keeping in brain the health and basic safety of all people concerned, the RCB Education Camp scheduled to start out on the 21st of March has been deferred right up until more notice. We ask for everybody to follow the suggestions provided by the Well being Ministry and stay secure,” RCB tweeted.

The RCB outfit is led by Indian cricket group skipper Virat Kohli.

The IPL franchisees have been engaged in a conference call, exploring the probable options between by themselves after their assembly with the BCCI brass in Mumbai on Saturday.

With the IPL already getting rid of out on 17 times, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that just one of the solutions could be a “truncated IPL”, but only if the condition enhances by April 15.

In case of a truncated IPL, 8 groups could be divided into two groups with the top four going into the knockouts.

