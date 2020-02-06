BCSD Board of Directors to Appoint New Board Member Tonight to Fill Seat with Two Vacancies Last Year

The Bakersfield City School District Board of Directors is expected to fill its vacant Zone 4 seat at a special meeting today.

The board of directors is expected to choose one of three candidates for the seat, which was released in December after the resignation of Russ Shuppert. The three candidates were listed as Johnny Aldana, Laura Guerrero-Salgado and Miguel Juarez.

At least three members of the board must agree on a candidate for their selection. If a candidate does not receive three votes, one or more ballots will be held until three members can agree on a candidate, depending on the district.

The special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district office conference room located at 1300 Baker Street

The district struggled to keep someone in Zone 4 headquarters. Shuppert was appointed to the board of directors after the resignation of previous trustee Michael Horne in June. Horne had beaten Shuppert for the seat in the 2018 elections.

Shuppert had previously served on the board of directors.