BDO World Championship: Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki face each other in the women’s final

Mikuru Suzuki is still trying to keep his crown

Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki face each other in the finals of the BDO Women’s World Championship, after beating Corrine Hammond and Beau Greaves respectively.

Ashton, the best seed drill, did not lose a leg on her way to a comfortable 2-0 win, because she dealt with business efficiently in the afternoon session. Lancashire Rose is looking for a fifth world title when he faces the reigning champion in Saturday’s decision.

Ashton has reached the decisive one

Suzuki had to dig deep and sometimes got lucky during his 2-1 victory over the teenage feeling Beau Greaves. The 16-year-old made a costly mistake in the decisive phase of the first set. For 51, the first arrow found treble 19 instead of the single, so he bursts. There was no need to ask the Japanese star twice, and he punished her deeply.

Although Greaves recovered to raise the level to 1-1, Suzuki could rely on his experience to see the final set.

BDO World Championship: results Friday

of the men

Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman

Mario Vandenbogaerde 5-3 David Evans

Jim Williams 5-1 Paul Hogan

Scott Mitchell 5-4 Scott Waites

women

Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond

Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Beau Greaves

In the men’s draw, Scott Mitchell defeated Scott Waites in a classic. In what was a meeting of two former champions, & # 39; Scotty Dog & # 39; defeat the winner of the Grand Slam 2010 5-4, to go to the semi-final.

Second placed Jim Williams broke in the last four with an extensive win over Paul Hogan. Hogan, 56, was the way of the tournament to reach the quarter-finals, but he was unable to maintain those standards, as his average three-way arrow dropped by more than 17 points, between his games on Thursday and Friday.

In the afternoon session there were victories for Wayne Warren and Mario Vandenbogaerde.