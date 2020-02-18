COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mark your calendars, The Town of Columbia is searching for neighborhood lifesavers.

The 10th yearly Columbia Lifesavers Blood Generate normally takes put Thursday from 7am to 3pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Heart.

In accordance to organizers, if you are intrigued in earning an appointment you can go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code “famouslyhot.” Obtain the American Red Cross Blood Donor Application, call 1-800-Red CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo unit.

