“Be alert, careful and aware” – Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and other Indian critics praise PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus – cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the importance of social distancing at the time of the pandemic and asked people to watch the Janata curfew on March 22. In a series of tweets, Kohli said, “Be careful, careful and aware of the fight against the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, must abide by the standards established for our security as announced by our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.” He said.

“Also, make a special mention to all medical professionals in the country and around the world for any efforts made to combat #CoronaViruses. We help them take care of themselves and everyone around us by maintaining good personal hygiene, ”the Indian captain added.

Also, a special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the world for all the efforts being made to fight #CoronaVirus. Let us support them by caring for themselves and everyone around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona

– Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri further said, “Let’s join our Prime Minister @narendramodi and watch #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7am to 9pm IST. As a nation we need to exhibit our greatest restraint.”

Let's join our Prime Minister @narendramoda and watch #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7am to 9pm IST. As a nation we need to show utmost restraint to #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia

– Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020

Indian non-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also praised Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Twitter. “Believe it or not, a country like ours that has a billion people needs to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, and not everyone is so privileged to have access to information,” he said.

Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people should have heard what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, but not everyone is privileged to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia

– Ashwin Ravichandran (@ ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020

“Our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has requested that they keep abreast of Captain Jant’s stay at home on March 22nd. Be safe for everyone and beware, ”further India opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

Our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has requested that they keep abreast of Jant's schedule on March 22 by staying at home. Be safe everyone and be safe 🙏 @ PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona

– Shikhar Dhawan (@ SDhawan25) March 19, 2020

Several other Indian cricket stars including Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant have joined the conversation.

In these difficult times we must be vigilant and follow the instructions set by the government for our safety. Please avoid going out if unnecessary. Also, a big shout out to all our healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to preserve our country. Heroes! 🙏🏻

– Rishabh Pant (@ RishabhPant17) March 19, 2020

These are testing times for everyone and I welcome the work our doctors, nurses and nurses do around the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures introduced by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona

– K L Rahul (@ klrahul11) March 19, 2020

At this difficult time, we must remain strong in our fight against #coronaviruses. I urge you all to adhere to the preventive measures introduced by Prime Minister Modi. Let's be vigilant, aware and safe. #IndiaFightsCorona

– Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 19, 2020

As responsible citizens of the country, we must give our part in our fight against Covid-19. We follow the standards set by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own security.

Rest assured everyone! #IndiaFightsCorona

Rest assured everyone! #IndiaFightsCorona

– Ajinkya Rahane (@ ajinkyarahane88) March 19, 2020

Let us not be complacent, but be brave and careful. #JantaCurfew is a great idea from Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Let's support it, practice #SocialDistancing and avoid #PanicBuying. Be safe and take care of everything.

– Kuldeep yadav (@ imkuldeep18) March 19, 2020

In a 30-minute television address that began at 8 pm, the prime minister began by emphasizing the gravity of the situation – that more people had been affected by Covid-19 coronavirus than two world wars.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus epidemic has brought the entire human race into crisis, “Prime Minister Modi said.

He also urged countrymen to avoid leaving the house unless needed and presented a promise that there would be no shortage of necessary supplies. “I promise you that you will not lack milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. The supply will never stop, so there is no need to store things, “the Prime Minister said.

