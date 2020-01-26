Be alert to possible early signs of a corona virus when you were in China, the Sarawakians warned Malaysia

A Malaysian quarantine official distributes leaflets about Wuhan pneumonia to passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on January 21, 2020. – Reuters pic

KUCHING, January 26 – Local government and housing minister Datuk Seri Dr. Sim Kui Hian today advised the Sarawakians who were recently in China to watch out for possible early signs of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

He said that a person infected with the virus shows no symptoms for the first seven days because the incubation period is between seven and 14 days.

“That means you can spread the disease to others if you get infected within 14 days,” said Dr.

He was asked to comment on the worldwide coronavirus scare originating from Wuhan, China.

“The important thing is that those who have been in China for the past 14 days have to be vigilant, and I suggest that they quarantine themselves within the 14 days to avoid spreading the virus to other people spreads.

“During this time, if you have a cough or fever, you should go straight to the hospital before pneumonia occurs,” he said.

“Since it is a new virus, nobody knows much about it, so there is no cure for it,” he said.

According to Sim, doctors and health professionals at this stage are more concerned about the spread of the virus than about the current cause.

“As a doctor, I am more worried about the Wuhan virus or corona virus than I am about influenza because it (Wuhan virus) comes from the same SARS family (severe acute respiratory syndrome).

Dr. Sim said influenza was a “mickey mouse” compared to the Wuhan virus.

“The other virus that does the same kind of damage is MERS (Middle Respiratory Syndrome),” he said.

He said one thing health officials in Sarawak and Malaysia must do is enforce strict entry-point controls, especially for those who have been to China, to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus.

,