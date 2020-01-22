Be the head of Jurgen Klopp

% MINIFYHTML166c13a2f1833edca4ad1a3cb8eb448f11%

% MINIFYHTML166c13a2f1833edca4ad1a3cb8eb448f12%

% MINIFYHTML166c13a2f1833edca4ad1a3cb8eb448f13%

% MINIFYHTML166c13a2f1833edca4ad1a3cb8eb448f14%

10:12

In & # 39; If Boss & # 39; explains Jurgen Klopp about management inspirations, why he is not on social media, why he is not wearing a suit and which player would be a good manager.

The German is getting closer to history by inspiring Liverpool to a healthy advantage at the top of the Premier League and reaching his first title in 30 years.

But what do you like best about administration? How did he change? And how are things going out?

Here, sitting with Sky Sports News & # 39; Vinny O & # 39; Connor, Klopp gives an informal look at his career in administration …

What is the best thing about being a soccer coach?

Woohoo! The money?! Haha! Of course it works in football, so I love it from the first day I did it. I even thought it was great when I was just a coach in the beginning, when nobody knew me, it was a very good time.

To be honest, I never read a book about football, I never had the opportunity to see what other coaches were doing, so I just had to learn.

Jurgen Klopp in the early days

I am still with these world-class players every day, watching them during training and trying to help them improve a little in all different departments, so it’s a great joy.

How different are you from the manager who started in Mainz?

Klopp during his time in Mainz, where he managed from 2001 to 2008

Thank goodness I am much better today, but that is because of the large amount of experience that I was able to gain. I had to make some difficult experiences, and they were also good experiences. I also know a lot more about football, because I was a player on Sunday and a coach or coach on Monday, so there wasn’t much time to learn the things I had to do the next day. But I thought it was great when I started it.

I am an admirer of Arrigo Sacchi. I became more involved with his work when my former manager Wolfgang Frank made all his videos. I think I then saw 20, 30 or 500 AC Milan training sessions

Jurgen Klopp about his management influences

To be honest, I never read a book about football, I never had the opportunity to see what other coaches were doing, so I just had to learn. That was a very good time, especially in the early years when no one really looked at us, and we could do what we wanted, we could see if it worked the weekend or not! It was really awesome.

Was there someone looking for your administrative inspiration?

I can accept many things from many people, but the only real chance is when you work with them. So I am an admirer without knowing him, I only had a phone call from Arrigo Sacchi. I knew him of course, but I became more involved with his work when my former manager Wolfgang Frank made all his videos. I think I saw 20, 30 or 500 AC Milan training sessions at the time, because my former coach recorded them and showed them to us!

What is the most important quality in football management?

Klopp said that he never read a book about football during the first development

The attention to detail is probably the most important thing I would say. Tension, or whatever is on the tape line, is not important. I think you can be the best coach in the world and sit on your butt for 90 minutes. But I am not, other really good coaches can do that, but it is not that important. But I try to help during a competition. If it is just a bit, I am fine with that.

The most important? Definitely understand football. See the game in the larger picture; Not only about scoring and not awarding, shooting, there is much more to this game that is important. And you have to sort practically everything and let the children concentrate on the things they have to do. Yes, they must find solutions themselves in the field, but these solutions must be prepared as well as possible in the sessions.

How much do you look at what other teams around the world are doing? Do you watch videos

Not very consciously I am not there and I used to study Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, AC Milan. Bayern Munich, Manchester City. I admire many coaches and what they do, but I never see them often enough to take something for us or to say: let’s do it this way. We always try to do it our way, because it’s about your own players and what they can do.

Did you know that Mike Gordon (FSG president, owners of Liverpool) described him as a polymeric man?

I can’t be because I don’t know what it is.

He is a person whose knowledge extends a considerable number of topics!

Hahaha! Thank you Mike. Did you say that before you signed a new contract or afterwards?

In front of! He also said: “Jurgen is one of the best CEOs in the world … if he didn’t run a football club, he could run a Fortune 500 company …”

Mike Gordon (center) had a lot of praise for Klopp

Thank goodness I don’t have to do that! Because, as I see it, I only understand football and life, but I think you can’t use that in a Fortune 500 company. I don’t know, I never did it, it’s not necessary either. It is very beautiful, but I have said it many times, I have the best owner in the world, it supports me enormously! It is good comfort, it is very beautiful, but it is not very true!

Are you a training suit manager?

That is obvious!

For me, I have no room or resources to think about what I wear for a game. I’m just not like that. I practically fall into a game in which other things can be done.

Beat about being a & # 39; training suit manager & # 39;

Why don’t you wear a suit?

I don’t like to wear a suit at the right time, and this should not be considered disrespectful, as I know, especially in England, many people wear suits because it is a special day, all that. But for me I have no room or resources to think about what I wear for a game. I’m just not like that. I practically fall into a game in which other things can be done.

So if someone tells me: & # 39; Now you have to fix the tie and things like that, that just doesn’t work for me. I tried it, not with a suit, but with a more casual look when I arrived in Dortmund. I think I was wearing jeans and a black shirt or something like that for the first few weeks, and then I forgot and just wore a tracksuit. And that is because the club delivers the training suit and is already in the dressing room, so that helps enormously. That is the main reason.

“When I arrived in Dortmund, I thought I was wearing jeans and a black shirt or something like that for the first few weeks, and then I forgot quot;

How do you break the connection with football?

To sleep

That is?

Enough, or when we are on vacation.

Why don’t you make social networks?

I don’t understand, or why you would do that. Maybe I’ll do it someday, but I don’t see it. I don’t understand why you want to tell other people, people you don’t know, what is good or not so good at the moment. But that is probably a problem of my generation. I’m too old for that.

Who is more likely to become a manager of your players and why?

Klopp believes that Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Jordan Henderson can be future captains

I’m not sure if they want to, but the English can do that more or less. Middle-aged Englishmen such as Milly, Hendo, Adam (Lallana), Gini could certainly do it if they wanted to. The youngest, Robbo, possibly Trent, but there is still a long way to go! Very long Maybe Dejan wants to do it, and the great thing about him is that he could do it in 12 different countries! We really have a few good ones. It’s about whether they want to do it. If they want, anyone could do it.

Three words to describe you …

I don’t think about me much, yes? So three words, I can’t.

Happy?

Not always! There you go. Not always. Happy. Three words!

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot on Tuesday for the sixth time this season.