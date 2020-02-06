Beacon Hill penthouse puts you at the center of it all – Boston Herald

Cobblestone pavements, gas lamps and brick terraced houses are characteristics of Beacon Hill’s historic appeal.

Surrounded by Boston tradition and in the shadow of the golden dome of the State House, Beacon Hill is a special enclave. The short one-way streets that connect Cambridge Street with Myrtle or Revere streets are some of the most Boston-y sights the city has to offer, and 22 Irving St. is mostly Boston-y.

If you were picked out of your chair in Des Moines and placed at the foot of the adjoining terraced house, where now highly sought after apartments can be found, you would have a good idea of ​​where you were. Amid all this distinctive flair you will find Unit 5, the penthouse on Irving St. 22, with a market value of $ 849,000, a fresh renovation and the proximity to everything.

The penthouse, although smaller at around 700 square feet, far exceeds its weight class in terms of how the interior space is distributed, with a spacious kitchen and dining space that flows easily into a cozy living room. Generous cupboard and counter space plus an island with quartz on it and a storage room for bonuses provide a kitchen with a surprising amount of leeway. Similarly, you will find custom built-in storage space and cupboards in the bedroom of the apartment so that you can maximize floor space. A second bedroom adds guest accommodations or a special home office.

With historic locations in the city, outdoor space is seldom or never available for mortals. Unit 5 solves this dilemma with access to a private roof terrace with a view over the city, with enough space to lounge and entertain.

But the rooftop terrace is just a sidekick for the real star of this list, which is the excellent location of Beacon Hill. Within a few minutes walk are numerous eateries, SoulCycle and Beacon Hill Yoga, Whole Foods and the red line. It is perfectly walkable although parking spaces can be rented near the building.

Open house hours are 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Sunday. The sale of the penthouse is handled by Lev Matskevich with The Matskevich Group at William Raveis Real Estate, 617-372-1070.