Beaked whales watched how they coordinated deep dives

February 7 (UPI) – Beaked whales rely on synchronization and silence to prevent predators from searching for food during their deep dives.

In a new study, scientists successfully tagged two beaked whales from the same social group on three different occasions – one on the Canary Islands, another off the Italian coast, and one on the Azores. The sensors enabled the researchers to track their diving patterns and vocalizations.

“In all cases, the pair of whales were extremely synchronous,” said Natacha Aguilar de Soto, marine biologist at the University of La Laguna in Spain, in a press release. “They also coordinated the depth and time at which they began depth echolocation and ended foraging. This happened despite the fact that they separated during foraging or the deepest part of the dive to hunt independently.”

Beaked whales are a group of toothed whales that include up to 22 different species, although only four are well known by scientists. They can be found in all of the planet’s major oceans.

During the individual hunt, beaked whales use echolocation clicks to find and catch their prey. Slower clicks and the rebounding echoes help the whales to track the prey over long distances, while quick clicks or buzzes provide faster echo playback that the whales can use to hunt and capture the prey.

“We believe they also use these sounds to keep an eye on each other,” said de Soto.

The newly added tracking data – published this week in Scientific Reports – showed that after hunting on their own, the whales find themselves at a depth of about 500 feet below the surface of the sea. The group of whales then silently rises to the surface.

“In the last third of the dive, they stop sounding and ascend in what appears to be a random direction, traversing at least a kilometer horizontally and still managing to stay together,” said de Soto.

By staying calm and moving up in sporadic patterns, the researchers estimate that the beaked whales avoid the predators of the killer whales. The behavior is not without costs. The time it takes to recover and slowly ascend in unpredictable directions is almost an hour, which reduces the time that the beaked whales can actually spend hunting. Other deep-sea diving whales that do not pursue such an extreme coordination hunt are around 35 percent longer.

Scientists suspect that the beaked whale’s vulnerability to killer whales prompted them to develop secret diving strategies.

“Other deep-diving whales like pilot and sperm whales can rely on the strength of their numerous groups and strong muscles to defend themselves against killer whale attacks,” said de Soto.

According to de Soto, the new research could explain why beaked whales are particularly sensitive to sonar. Previous studies have shown connections between Navy sonar exercises and beaked whale strandings.

“Our results suggest that beaked whales behave well to prevent predators. Beaked whales do not want to take any chances and therefore any unusual noise that may be emanating from a predator can cause strong evasive behavior,” said de Soto. “This is a strategy that has worked for millions of years, but the sonar invention has brought a whole series of new sounds into the water that beaked whales cannot know are not predators.”

The researchers hope that their continued study of the beaked whale diving pattern can help develop improved sonar abatement strategies.