Beanpot teams roll in the tournament with victories

All eight Beanpot participants were warmed up for the 68th annual Beanpot Tournament on Monday at TD Garden and the 42nd annual Beanpot Tournament for women at Walter Brown Arena, respectively on winning notes during the weekend.

On Friday night, double ‘Pot defeated title defender and number 13 Northeastern (14-7-2) at number 9 Providence College (14-7-5) with a 4-3 score as attacker Zach Solow (competition winner), Tyler Madden; and Aidan McDonough, of Milton; all had a purpose and assistance. The loss wasted a two-point show from PC sophomore Jack Dugan, who leads the country in assists (35), points (44) and points-per-game (1.69).

Nr. 5 BC (16-7-0) won a 3-0 game with No. 7 UMass (16-9-2) behind a game-winning tally by freshman Alex Newhook. Striking freshman Spencer Knight, a first-round pick from Florida (NHL), hit all 30 shots he faced aside to post his fifth clean slate of the season. Boston University (10-8-6) used a goal from first-year student Trevor Zegras to win, 4-2 in Vermont. Zegras, who led Team USA in scoring nine points in the recent World Junior Tournament, has 8-18-26 totals for the season. ECAC member Harvard (10-6-4) crushed Union, 8-5, as the top line of first-year student Nick Abruzzese (2-2-4), second-year Jack Drury center (2-2-4) and second-year right-wing Casey Dornbach (0-4-4) combined for 4 goals, 12 points. Drury’s father, Ted (1993) and uncle, Chris (1996), are former Beanpot MVPs for Harvard and BU respectively.

Meanwhile, the NU (23-3-1) women are preparing to win the regular season title of Hockey East with a more difficult than expected 3-2 overtime win against UConn (13-12-1) thanks to a goal from senior defender Codie Cross. Sophomore Alina Mueller, a member of the Swiss national team, had two goals and one assists and reached the coveted 100-point plateau in scoring his career. Mueller is the second fastest at NU to complete the performance, with 64 games. American Olympic legend Kendal Coyne Schofield did it in 59 games. Elsewhere, BC (14-10-3) belted Holy Cross (3-20-4), 8-3, because Hannah Bilka and Alexie Guay had three-point efforts, all assists. BU (18-6-3) doubled Vermont (9-13-6), 4-2, because Emma Wuthrich had the deciding goal. ECAC entry Harvard (12-8-1) managed to kill Dartmouth (5-14-3) with a 4-0 margin, with Becky Dutton reaching the shutout after a game-high 33 saves.

Quiz of the week

Since the Beanpot Tournament for men established the Eberly Award for the best goalkeeper in 1980, this school has the least (3) winners. Which school is it? Bonus: Name the goalkeepers. Answer below.

Tri-City area

A good bet to start in the net for BU in its quest to recapture the Beanpot is newcomer Ashton Abel, who has put together a record of 3-1-1 (one shutout) with a 1.68 GAA and .936 SP. Abel is from Fort McMurray, Alberta, reminiscent of former BU skater Peter Headon, who also came from Fort McMurray, where the coldest temperature ever was recorded – 64 degrees Fahrenheit on February 1, 1917, five days before BU and BC would meet for the first time in ice hockey.

Headon, a self-described “Head-Dawg,” played for BU from 1985-89, with three goals and five assists in 42 games, fighting to crack a star-studded line-up. Headon received his “Pot-mark” in the 1987 tournament, when he was an emergency interpretation for the injured skater Matt Pesklewis, a Bruins pick. Headon chose the big podium to score a goal and help that year, while BU NU beat 4-3 in OT to win the cup, while former St. John’s Prep skater Mike Kelfer won MVP laurels to took home.

Then Headon stood in the crowded winning dressing room, cornered by yours, along with close friend and deceased Globe colleague Joe Concannon. Headon was asked where he came from. “I’m from the Tri-Cty area,” said Headon. The inquiring scribes answered, “Where is that?”

Headon answered with a straight face: “Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray.”

Slapshots

Several members of the renowned Beanpot Champions from 1980 – the first ever of NU – were present for NU’s 4-3 victory over Providence. They include Hudson resident Paul Filipe, whose son Matt Filipe skates at the current Husky edition. Also Paul Iskayan, 1980 MVP Dave Archambault, game-winning hero Wayne “Beanpot” Turner, Gerry Cowie, Jerry Dwyer, Mark Derby and John Gulon. … BU and American Olympic hockey legend Mike Eruzione, from Winthrop, read from his new book “Making a Miracle” during an autograph session at Porter Square Books in Cambridge on Wednesday night. I didn’t know that hockey boys could read!

Congratulations to retired Boston Garden impresario Steve Nazro for receiving double recognition with his introduction to the Beanpot Hall of Fame and the naming of the MVP tournament in his honor. The sympathetic Nazro, together with the late Jack Grinold of NU, formed the undisputed heart and soul of the legendary event for 50 years. … The Women’s Beanpot will include Arlington resident Joe Bertagna, the first-ever Harvard women’s coach, former NOW star Casey Pickett Bates, former BU defender Reagan Rust, and the legendary BC scorer and the American Olympian Kelli Stack Jachym. Hall of Fame.

Look out for Harvard’s former Hobey Baker winner Scott Fusco with a smile after daughter Nell, a junior defender from Winchester and BB&N, scored the game winner for Bowdoin to beat Salem State, 4-1. Fusco has 2-6-8 in 13 games and 7-14-21 in 61 career outings. … Bruins chooses Curtis Hall goes strong and scores his 13th goal when Yale defeated UConn 3-2. … Norwich senior Amanda Conway, van Methuen, had 2-2-4 to win 7-1 against Salem State and is second with 20-16-36, two points back from Abigail Stow of Wisconsin-River Falls (23-15-38).

The UConn trio of first-year student Vladislav Firstov, second-year center Ruslan Iskhakov, both from Russia, and second-year student Jonny Evans destroyed New Hampshire in a series of sweep, 7-4, 6-3. Evans went for 3-2-5 and combined with his line-ups for 5-6-11 in Friday’s opener. The troika came back 2-3-5 in the final of Saturday, as Firstov and Iskhakov both had 1-1-2 with Evans adding an assist. Firstov leads UConn in goals (11). Iskhakov was drafted in the second round by the NY Islanders in 2018.

Quiz answer

Harvard with Brian Petrovek (1977), Wade Lau (1981) and Steve Michalek (2015). Michalek holds the single game saves mark with 63 against BU that year. Drop the puck!