Beans On Toast: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Friday, February 7, 2020

Andy Brown goes to the Brudenell Social Club for Louder Than War to watch Beans On Toast and his band songs from their new album The Inevitable Train Wreck, with support from singer-songwriter Tensheds.

Singer-songwriter Jay McAllister, born in Essex, has played his songs as Beans On Toast since 2005, when he first appeared on the British folk scene. Although much of his music has been recorded and performed solo, McAllister’s latest has joined forces with Kitty and Lewis Durham to create an album of authentic rock’n’roll recorded on vintage, analogue equipment. The band takes their mix of politics and rock’n’roll in Brexitland and tonight they will arrive in Leeds.

I arrive in the Community Room in the Brudenell to the tensions of tonight’s opening act, Tensheds. A fuzzed-out piano and passionate vocals greet me as I walk forward, the freewheeling singer-songwriter who cries over the insistent chatter of a Friday night crowd. His singing was in blame with Tom Waits’ gargling-with-gravel growl but with the drama that the occasional Meat Loaf reached levels of bombast. A heartbreaking ballad about a notorious suicide spot in Halifax is followed by a pair of blues-like footsteps. The width of styles is impressive, but it doesn’t always work. However, it is difficult to look away. Tenshed’s influences and his rather insane ability as a pianist are clear and while the songs do not reach the dizzy heights of his predecessors, you cannot deny his ambition.

Tonight’s performance was always somewhat unique; songs about Brexit, robots and the collapse of civilization, performed by a rock’n’roll band and helped by a folk singer-poet. It is clear that Beans On Toast has chosen a winning formula, because tonight the artists are sold out for the first time in the Brudenell Social Club.

Beans On Toast is a man who has a lot to say; his view, politics and philosophy intertwined with his music. He starts us off well with an acapella rendition of “Money For War,” a song that explores the daunting but truthful adage that while the NHS and the poor fight always seem to have money for war.

‘World Gone Crazy’ comes next and the band, clearly well versed in rock ‘n roll, sounds fantastic. Kitty and Lewis alternate between drums and guitar, while Tensheds returns to play bass and a little piano. If all this was not exciting enough, the Brass Band from New York (which actually comes from York) brings the mix even more pleasure by purging a number of songs with sufficient euphoric bursts of trumpet and saxophone.

Beans is a natural storyteller; I can’t think of another show I’ve been to recently, where I’ve followed the words as well as tonight. Conversation and free-flowing couplet that somehow fits into an accessible, often catchy song structure. “A whole finger points down / but always at each other and never above” he sings on the angry, empathetic and beautifully written “England I love you”

He frees himself from his shackles (puts his guitar down) and jumps in the crowd for the fantastic ‘Robin Hood costume’. Tenshed on stage provides some guidance while McAllister seamlessly switches to MC mode as he makes his way through the crowd Friday night. The smile and the cheers bear witness to a truly joyful and very exciting performance; Beans On Toast knows for sure how to set up a show. A singalong for the bittersweet “Life Goes On” really closes the deal, the whole room comes together. His newest series of songs may look into some dark and tricky subject, but there is no denying that hope and caution are optimistic.

The entire performance feels like a well-timed memory. A reminder, if necessary, to think of others and do your best. A reminder that although everything seems grim, life does indeed go on. An artist with a social consciousness, an almost inexhaustible supply of songs and an even bigger heart; Beans On Toast was exactly what I had to hear tonight.

