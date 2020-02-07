Bear Grylls responds to ARMY hoping to see Jin from BTS on his wilderness survival show

Famous wilderness survival expert Bear Grylls responded to a fan tweet on BTS ‘Jin!

Bear Grylls is well known for his television shows, including “Man vs. Wild “and” Running Wild with Bear Grylls “, in which he is abandoned in the desert and shows viewers how to survive. This latest program presents Bear Grylls living these adventures with celebrities.

On February 7, an ARMY (fan of BTS) tweeted a clip of Jin during an interview and tagged Bear Grylls. The video shows that the group is asked to name the best social star, and Jin asks if Bear Grylls is an option. THE ARMY wrote: “Get Seokjin on Man vs. Wild please.”

GET SEOKJIN ON MAN VS WILD PLEASE @BearGrylls @BTS_twt https://t.co/XTQCJo3eLh

– alana⁷❄ (@yoongitiddies) February 7, 2020

Bear Grylls replied, “He’s a great guy …”

He’s a great guy … https://t.co/L8B5rRRmwn

– Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 7, 2020

ARMY responded to Bear Grylls to show him proof of his perfect fit with his show, in particular by sharing clips from Jin on the survival show “Law of the Jungle”.

Please consider asking Jin M. BEAR GRYLLS. He is a creative young man who can be DIY and so creative with many random ideas in his mind. As in his previous law of the jungle, he was fishing with the ARMY Bomb light stick # 진 # 석진 #JIN #BTS #SEOKJIN@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/XfkTXvZE3M

– Lidia Kaban (@LidiaKaban) February 7, 2020

YESSSS jin has already been in the jungle and did SO WELL + hes want to go back into the jungle and said he would do a PowerPoint trying to convince the company to let them go? pic.twitter.com/1ko4QDsuxo

– adiba⁷ (@ 780613) February 7, 2020

Yes it is. Do not underestimate his beautiful world face and his hamster cheek. It can also survive and do well in the jungle. Seokjin joined Law of The Jungle Korea (Kota Manado) and was quite successful. Besides that, he also likes extreme sports. #JIN #SEOKJIN #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/XUgB7u0WE9

– FK⁷? (@KingHandsomeJin) February 7, 2020

Watch Jin on “Law of the Jungle” below, with English subtitles!

