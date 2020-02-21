[Bear Spotted Roaming Monrovia A 2nd day in a row – Up Information Details Los Angeles]

%MINIFYHTML9f681877e7b00f6533e715af98aa874411%
MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A bear was witnessed early on Friday, sniffing all around trash cans and residences in Monrovia, a working day after a bear was described at Mayflower Elementary College.
The bear was viewed at roughly two: 30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayflower Avenue, the exact same avenue wherever Mayflower Elementary College is situated.
The bear appeared not to treatment about the many information motor vehicles and photographers who followed him as he roamed the sidewalks and visited the porch of a house in Highland Location.
Jake Reiner of CBS2 / KCAL9 said the bear was extremely shut to the curious, but that he has not been aggressive at all.
This is breaking information. A lot more information and facts will be extra as it comes.