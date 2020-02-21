[bear-tranquilized-just-after-wandering-monrovia-community]

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) — A black bear was tranquilized Friday early morning immediately after it was spotted wandering a Monrovia community.

The animal was noticed near Hillcrest Boulevard and N. Mayflower Avenue all over 5: 30 a.m., generating its way together household streets and into nearby alleys.

At minimum a person automobile arrived close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving previous it in the early-morning darkness.

The bear could be seen generating its way into the front yards of a number of houses.

Just just after 9 a.m., authorities tranquilized the bear and hoisted it into the flatbed of a pickup truck to be transported.

It was unclear regardless of whether the bear was the very same animal claimed in the very same community on Thursday.