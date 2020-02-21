[bear-tranquilized-right-after-wandering-southern-california-neighborhood]

MONROVIA, Calif. — A black bear was tranquilized Friday early morning soon after it was spotted wandering a Monrovia community.

The animal was noticed near Hillcrest Boulevard and N. Mayflower Avenue all over 5: 30 a.m., producing its way together household streets and into nearby alleys.

At the very least a single car or truck came shut to the bear in the center of a road, driving earlier it in the early-morning darkness.

The bear could be noticed building its way into the front yards of several homes.

Just soon after nine a.m., authorities tranquilized the bear and hoisted it into the flatbed of a pickup truck to be transported.

It was unclear no matter whether the bear was the same animal claimed in the exact community on Thursday.