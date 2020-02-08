Bear Valley Springs gets $ 155,000 to improve access to water in future power outages

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, California (KGET) – Residents of Bear Valley Springs will now have better access to water in the event of a future power outage.

The Bear Valley Springs Community Service District said it had received $ 155,000 in grants to buy generators to power pneumatic water tanks that would supply water to homes at higher altitudes.

The district said that during public safety power outage events last year, residents of Bear Valley Springs spent more than 100 hours without electricity. Each time the electricity was cut, 119 homes at higher altitudes lost water while the pneumatic tanks that service their homes drained in two hours.

“Although the BVCSD does not consider a PSPS to be an emergency, we were concerned about the loss of the water service that our residents have endured,” said the district. “It has become our top priority to develop a reliable water supply for these residents and to ensure that water is available in our neighborhoods most vulnerable to forest fires.”

The generator funding was part of a larger funding pool provided to the County of Kern to help alleviate the problems that responded from the power outages.