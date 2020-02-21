[bear-viewed-wandering-in-monrovia-residential-neighborhood]

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) — A huge black bear was viewed wandering in a Monrovia neighborhood on Friday morning, prompting a reaction from local information media, wildlife officers and curious onlookers.

The animal was noticed in 500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard about five: 30 a.m., building its way along residential streets and into close by alleys.

At minimum a single auto came perilously shut to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past in the pre-dawn darkness.

Numerous news reporters arrived at the scene as the bear manufactured its way into the front yards of several residences.

Regardless of whether the bear was the animal that was spotted in the exact same community on Thursday was unclear.