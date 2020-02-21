[bear-witnessed-wandering-in-southern-california-neighborhood]

MONROVIA, Calif. — A enormous black bear was viewed wandering in a Monrovia community on Friday morning, prompting a reaction from local information media, wildlife officers and curious onlookers.

The animal was spotted in the 500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard about 5: 30 a.m., creating its way along household streets and into close by alleys.

At least 1 car came perilously close to the bear in the middle of a road, driving earlier in the pre-dawn darkness.

Many news reporters arrived at the scene as the bear built its way into the front yards of a number of houses.

Regardless of whether the bear was the animal that was noticed in the similar community on Thursday was unclear.